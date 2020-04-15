Local Churches Asking You to Submit Your Prayer Requests

Since the beginning of March, my anxiety levels have been at an all-time high. Not only am I beyond worried about my own health and the health of my family - the constant stream of news about people dying, and the economy screeching to a halt, and small business owners losing their life's work, and people going hungry, and politicians fighting has just made me a nervous wreck. Oh and did I mention I'm trying to work full-time and teach my child her last semester of school? Yesterday she argued with me that there was NO 15 in her typing club password. Just a one and a five. #JESUSTAKETHEWHEEL

In fact, I've had to ask Jesus to take the wheel more than once in the past month. And I need a little extra grace from all parties around me. You might too...

If you are a parent trying to teach your children at home you might need a little extra grace this week.

If you are a displaced worker who is stressing about how you are going to make ends meet, you might need a little extra grace this week.

If you are an essential worker who is afraid of bringing home a virus that has proven to be a deadly disease across this country, you might need a little extra grace this week.

If you have a loved one who is battling illness, or addiction, or has fallen on hard times, you might need a little extra grace this week.

If you are cooped up at home and feel lonely, scared, restless, or frustrated, you might need a little extra grace.

And the list goes on and on and on. In fact, there really isn't ANYTHING too big or small you should feel guilty about needing some divine help with. I believe God's just happy to hear from you. I remember that scene in the movie Bruce Almighty when Bruce starts becoming inundated with prayers and he starts "emailing" people back. Finally, it all becomes too much and he just answers YES to everything. A teachable moment that not everything we want in the present is what's best in the long run.

So, what makes prayer so important right now?

There has been a LOT of talk recently about mental health. Stress, lack of human interaction, finances - there are a MILLION reasons why we should all be losing our crap right now. I say that in a loving way because (again) I feel it e'rrry day! But I'm truly blessed because I do not suffer from severe depression, anxiety, OCD, bi-polar disorder, or any other true mental health diagnoses that would be extremely exacerbated at this time. My struggles are merely represented by this #hedgehogcakefail...

There are people out there that are truly on the edge. But good news - according to Psychology Today, prayer has been scientifically proven to improve our mental health.

Prayer can have a positive impact on recovery from mental illness and also on the well-being of people without mental illness. Additionally, these studies indicate that regular prayer can be especially important for people who are or socially isolated. -Psychology Today

So, if you are like me and will take all the prayers you can get right now, you are in luck! Many local churches are asking that if you need some prayers that you contact them whether you attend their church or not.

Christian Fellowship Church of Evansville, Indiana posted this to Facebook today:

You can submit a prayer request online that will be shared with the CFC Staff and elders. We consider it a privilege to pray with you.

I talked to Brian DeTalente of The Refuge Christian Church in Chandler about why it's important for the church leadership to give the community an opportunity to contact them day or night to ask for prayer:

Why do you think having someone pray for you is important?

Prayer is our help line directly to God, and one of the best parts about prayer is that we can have others help us pray and intercede over anything and everything that may be going on in our lives. James 5:16 says to 'pray for one another that you may be healed because the prayers of a righteous person has great power as it is working.'

What can prayer do in someone's life?

Prayer is one of the most important part of any believers daily life. First it’s the way we develop a sincere real relationship with our Creator. Secondly, it’s how we make our feelings and our wants and needs known to God. Even though God already knows what we need, there is something special that happens when we humble ourselves and pray.

Why do you want people to ask you to pray for them even if they don't go to church there or anywhere?

We are instructed to pray for each other. That’s an inclusive statement. Regardless of if you attend church, where you attend church, what your religious background, it’s the responsibility of all Christians to pray for anyone who needs it. After all, to be a Christian means we strive to be like Jesus and Jesus is still praying for us right now. According to Hebrews 7:25 which says “He is able, once and forever, to save those who come to God through Him. He lives forever to intercede with God on their behalf.” If Jesus prays for all of us regardless of our church or religious affiliation, then so should we!

There are lots of ways you can go about asking for prayers. Several churches have an online prayer request form where you can write down your request and either give them your name or remain anonymous. There are also open forum prayer walls in the form of Facebook groups where you can not only ask for prayer but also pray for others too.

Where to start?

Here's a free printable to get you started with your own prayers.

And don't be afraid to ask someone to pray for you. You can pick a church and click the button below. It's really that simple. :) Want to list your church or ask me to pray for you? I can and will. Email me here.