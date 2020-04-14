Gas In Henderson Is Now Under $1.00

If there is a silver lining about this COVID-19 crisis, it's that the price of gas is the lowest it's been in decades.

I don't think I can remember a time where gas was under $1.00 in my lifetime. That has officially changed. Now, we here in the Tri-State know that gas us usually cheaper in Henderson, KY than it is in Indiana. Gas Buddy shows that as of April 14th, you can get gas in Henderson for $.99!

My Facebook friend, R.T. Druin got gas in Henderson today for $.95!

Why are the gas prices dropping so drastically? CNN reports:

Retail gas prices have been falling steadily for several weeks because of intensifying recession fears sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and a fight between Russia and Saudi Arabia over their roles as price stabilizers.

The only problem with the gas prices being so low is that, unless you're an essential worker, you really can't take advantage of these prices with Indiana and Kentucky both under Stay-At-Home Orders. It's not like we can fill up the tank for $30 and take a road trip. Nothing is open!

However, we have many essential workers here in the tri-state, from medical workers to truck drivers. Now, they don't have to break the bank to fill up their gas tank going to and from work in these hard times to make sure everyone else is taken care of. These lower gas prices are just one small thing that could go a long way to some folks.

That being said, don't expect the price of gas to get higher any time soon. AAA spokesperson, Jeanette Casselano says:

“While the production cut is historic, it’s likely to not have an immediate impact on pump prices given the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on crude oil prices and gasoline demand."

It's quite possible that prices of gas could get even lower before this thing is over. Only time will tell how long we can expect gas prices this low. Take advantage of it while you can...if you can.