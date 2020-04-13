For the last ten years, I've been driving an hour, to and from Evansville, to work every weekday and sometimes on the weekend. While driving, I have seen some of the most beautiful cloud formations, breathtaking sunrises, vibrant sunsets and terrifying storm clouds. I've become a little obsessed. When I see something amazing, in the shy, I will often stop my car, on the side of the road, to capture natures beauty with a pic on my phone. Right outside my from door, I have seen glorious sunsets and storm clouds moving in the take my breath away.

When I saw these storm pictures on Facebook, I was blown away. Local photographer, Tom Barrows captured some incredible shots in the skies over the Newburgh lock and damn, the Alcoa plant in Newburgh, Boonville, Mt.Vernon and over downtown Evansville. These pics are A-MAZ-ING.