Scott Township Fire Department Will Drive By For Kids Celebrating Birthdays in Quarantine

Scott Township Fire & EMS shared something cool that they're doing to help raise spirits during the stay at home order. If you live in Scott Township, and have a kid with a birthday coming up, they'll happily set up a drive by. It's a great way to make a birthday stuck at home a little extra special.

Here's what their post says:

Have a birthday kid at home during the "Stay-at-home" order? Do you live in our response area? Contact us via FB messenger, we would be thrilled to set up drive by of the house!

How cool is that? That would definitely make a special birthday surprise for a kid to remember!