Indiana One Of The Worst States In The Nation For Social Distancing

We're constantly told that we need to practice social distancing. However, it doesn't look like we here in Indiana are listening.

The website Unacast has created a social distancing scoreboard that measures the distance we've traveled since the outbreak began. The data that is collect is from our cell phones.

Unacast

The data for Indiana isn't the best. We are listed in the bottom ten worst states for social distancing (as of April 13th).

As you can see in the map above, Unacast has even broke down the data in the state by counties. No Indiana county is rated as an A. Plus, there are quite a few counties in the Tri-State that have fallen in the lower portion of the data.

Knox (F), Gibson (D-), Warrick (D-), and Vanderburgh (D) counties are all among the worst in the state. That's not saying a lot of good about what we are doing.

Oh, and folks in Kentucky and Illinois...y'all aren't doing much better than Indiana.

We have got to do better as a society if we want this thing to pass by. Seriously practice social distancing, not just for yourself, but for your loved ones too. Stay home if you can. Don't make any unnecessary trips. Everyone do their part, so that we can get back to some kind of normal!