Ark Crisis Child Care Center in Need of Canned Fruit Donations

Evansville's Ark Crisis Children's Center in downtown Evansville needs your help to continue feeding the children in their care.

The Center is looking specifically for canned fruit in 100% juice according to a post on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

As the post states, donations can be dropped off between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, or shipped to 415 Lincoln Avenue Evansville, Indiana 47713.

If you'd like to help, but are doing your best to limit your time outside of your house, Amazon allows you to ship purchases to specific addresses other than your own. A quick search of "Canned Fruits in 100% Juice" on the site pulled up 7 pages worth of options, including a 36-pack of the Dole diced peaches pictured above.

Here are a few of the options you can choose from:

According to their Facebook page, the purpose of the Center is "preventing child abuse and neglect," which they do "by providing free, short-term child care" for parents who need it. They are also "the only emergency state-licensed child care center in Indiana, and only one of 11 in the United States."

[Source: Ark Crisis Children's Center on Facebook]