Sad News: Newburgh Coffee Shop ‘The Refinery’ Closing Forever

The Refinery is known for great coffee, artisan ice cream, and yummy bakery items. The locally-owned shop has been in Newburgh since September 2019. It's become quite popular with everyone in the 'Burgh, so I'm sad to say that they are going to be closing forever.

In a social media post, The Refinery made the announcement that their last day in business will be Monday, May 31, 2021. They say that there were many factors that went into this tough decision. We may learn what those reasons are in the next few weeks. There are plans for a new type of business to move into the space, so it won't be empty for long.

What is Moving in?

“Soul Care Space”, providing small intentionally designed spaces, experiences, and retail centered around mental health & emotional health support and the overall care and restoration of our souls.

This sounds very intriguing. I've heard of places like this in larger cities, and they seem to be popular. We could certainly use a space to take a break from the daily stress of life. We were just talking about how important it is to take care of your mental health, and clearly, it's something we need to pay attention to.

We still have a few weeks left to enjoy what The Refinery has to offer. Here is their official statement from Facebook:

