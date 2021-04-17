EPD Attempting to Identify Person who Attempted to Use Counterfeit Money

Evansville Police Department put out a statement today and they're needing the public's help. Evansville Police are asking the public to identify the person seen in the photos above. They attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at the Washington Avenue Schnucks location.

Here's what Evansville Police Department said in their Facebook post asking for the public's help:

News Release 04/16/2021 21-04608 Attempt to Identify Counterfeit Suspect SUMMARY The Evansville Police Department is asking for help in locating the person in these pictures. This person is accused of attempting to pass a fake $100 bill at Schnucks (5000 Washington Ave.) on March 23. If anyone recognizes this person, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7991, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

It doesn't say if the counterfeit bill was actually passed or if it was flagged and caught at the time of purchasing goods from the Schnucks location. Social media has really made it harder to get away with crime. With cameras everywhere and the ability to have your image shared with thousands of people at once, it's been a game changer for police departments across the US.

