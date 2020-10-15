Roscoe is a Fun Dude with TONS OF ENERGY! [WHS Pet of the Week]

Hello! I'm Roscoe. I'm a year-old cattle dog mix. I have SO MUCH ENERGY! I need a special family without other dogs or cats because I love my people so much - I don't want to share! I need someone who can teach me manners and just love me for who I am! I've been at the WHS since July so, I just have so much energy that I need to get out! Family, please come get me!

If you are interested in any of the animals up for adoption at the WHS, please be aware of their current COVID-19 policies.

Adoptions are by appointment only - please fill out an adoption application online, and we will contact you to set up an appointment. Applications can be found here: https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption-info/

We will schedule three adoption appointments per hour, and only two people per family/group will be allowed in the shelter at one time. This will allow for people to spend time looking for the right pet while practicing social distancing. Additional people/family members will be allowed to wait outside and the pet (dogs only) can be taken out to meet with them. This will also allow ample time for staff to properly clean between each adoption.

Masks are required by everyone while in the shelter. Please bring your own mask. If you do not have one, the shelter has some for purchase for $1 each.

To keep traffic to a minimum, we will not be allowing volunteers inside the shelter at this time. We will have things for volunteers to do outside. If you're interested, please email volunteerwarrick@gmail.com.

Warrick Tails on Trails has started up again! Please watch their Facebook page for details!

If you want to adopt but can't, consider donating something to the shelter. They are currently in need of: Cat litter - any brand, laundry detergent - any brand HE, and bleach. There are also some upcoming fundraisers and events.

Registration for Miles for Mutts is open! Due to the pandemic, we are going virtual this year. Run or walk the 5K by November 14, wherever you like, whenever you like, alone or with friends. Don't forget to order a bandanna for your furry friend! Click on the event link for details and registration.

Join us for a Give Back Night on Thursday, October 8 for dinner at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers! 15% of sales go to Warrick Humane Society. Be sure to tell the cashier your order goes toward WHS!

The Give Back Event is happening at both Evansville locations: East Evansville - 2848 N Green River Rd. or West Evansville - 5501 Pearl Dr.

