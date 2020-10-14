Interactive Map Shows Where the Best Halloween Decorations in Evansville Are

It's October which means the Halloween season is in full swing! One of my favorite things about this time of year is seeing all of the pumpkins come out, and homes light up. While Halloween decorations still aren't as prominent as Christmas decorations, it does seem in recent years more and more people are getting into the Halloween spirit (and those people, are my kinda people)!

A map started making the rounds on Facebook recently, and it's a map of the most Halloweened up homes in Evansville. It's a great treat, especially because this year Halloween is a bit different than normal. Thanks to COVID-19 many of our favorite Halloween events have been canceled, but with this map you can still get in on the Halloween fun, while staying safe and social distancing. The map (linked here and below) was created by Amy Word for School Board. There is another map I was made aware of from the 103GBF Facebook page that also features many great houses around the Evansville are, it was created by the group Halloween Houses of Evansville. you can see that map here, and embedded below as well.

Last night my husband and I hopped in the car and followed these maps to a few of the locations listed on them. None of those locations disappointed either! I filled up my mug with mulled cider, and turned on my favorite Halloween tunes, and we hit the road. We've been quarantined lately, so it was nice to get out of the house, and check out some of the awesome Halloween decorations around the area. If you happened to see a vehicle creeping by slowly while blaring the Monster Mash last night, I apologize if we alarmed you, we were just trying to check out your Halloween decorations!



This map was created by an Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. Board of Trustees candidate. Use of this map does not constitute an endorsement of this candidate.