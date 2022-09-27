For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday.

Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February 5th, 2019, I shared their menu and plans for the pizzeria. I was excited because I could literally eat pizza and wings every day! It's my favorite food. Everyone was excited about the news and to sample the tasty food.

Y NOT PIZZA AND WINGS RANKED 2ND IN A RECENT POLL

In August we asked which pizza places are the best in the tri-state and Y NOT Pizza and Wings came in 2nd place. They will be shutting its doors in four days. You still have time to see why they've ranked so high in the poll.

Y NOT PIZZA AND WINGS CLOSING

On September 25th, 2022 the restaurant made a disappointing announcement. "This is unfortunate to post, but at 8 pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently. This closure is due to a lack of business and unable to negotiate lower food costs. We want to thank all of those that have supported us and the amazing staff that has done a great job for us. We will still be having the last bike night of the year on Thursday. Staff that does not already have other jobs lined up, I will be assisting them with that. Again thanks everyone and come get some Y-Not this week while you still can."

FINAL BIKE NIGHT AT Y NOT PIZZA AND WINGS

Plan to stop by on September 29th, 2022 for the final Bike Night of the season. It's always a fun event and this final night is sure to be nostalgic.

FANS TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO SHARE THEIR DISAPPOINTMENT

The popular pizza spot will be missed by many. The Y NOT Pizza and Wings social media pages lit up with disappointment about the news. People are passionate about their pizza, that's a known fact.

I'm so sad to see this post. Breaks my heart. This was a wonderful place to work for. Love the owners and co-workers. - Misty Renae

The best pizza place in town 😭 - Mckala Hayes

I ate at ur place several times and loved it. Sad to see u go!! - Christy Beyke

Hate to hear that. Was good food and good people. Wishing you and the employee's the best. - David Cannon

My husband and I will be so sad we loved your pizza and bread sticks. I would tell others to go get pizza from you guys because it's the best. Sorry to see you go. -

Susan Ward Moore

The owners and employees always supported local musicians and raised money for area non-profits. They will be missed!

Y NOT PIZZA AND WINGS LOCATION

Y NOT Pizza and Wings is located on Hwy 60 across from Clayton Homes, next to Valor. 2710 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303

