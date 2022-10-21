Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for New Home After Former Owner Passed Away

Our pet of the week hits the mark - his name is BULLSEYE, and he is up for adoption at It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun.

BULLSEYE is a one and a half year old Pointer mix who was originally a surrender at one of ITV's partner shelters. BULLSEYE got adopted a few months ago, but unfortunately, his owner recently passed away - so now BULLSEYE needs a new home.

BULLSEYE is house trained and knows some basic commands. He has spent time around a young child (4 years old) and did a great job. BULLSEYE also gets along with other dogs, but he is better off NOT being around cats. His previous family says "He is a great loving dog, good for an active home, and likes to shred toys."

If you'd like to meet this adorable fella, please complete an online adoption application. Once you're approved you can schedule a meet & greet with DERBY.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

