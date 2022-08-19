Perky Indiana Pooch Wants to Smother Humans With Love

I dare you, nay, I challenge you to look at this picture and not smile. I bet you can't do it. This happy little girl is LISA, and she is our Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village.

LISA is a young, female Chihuahua mix who is ready to bust out of the shelter so she can give the world some love. That face of hers says it all - LISA is full of personality and she wants to share her joy with you.

Even if you can't adopt LISA, or any other animal, can you at least consider fostering a fur baby? Remember, when you foster an animal, you are given the first chance to adopt, plus, you're getting these sweet animals OUT of the shelter for a while.

If you would like to meet LISA, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application or foster application and then schedule a meet & greet once you're approved,

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!