Forget the Cold Weather with Mesker Park Zoo’s Orchid Escape

Mesker Park Zoo is helping you escape the dreary winter cold, and taking you on a journey to South America, from the comfort of your own city. Each year the zoo hosts its annual Orchid Escape preview party, where you can go into 75-degree temperature-controlled Amazonia and take a trip through the South American rainforest, complete with beautiful orchids. This year's Orchid Escape preview party will take place on February 12th, 2022 from 6-9PM.

Here's what Mesker Park Zoo says about the upcoming event:

Escape the cold and journey to South America for the Orchid Escape Preview Party! This exclusive opening night party welcomes guests to enjoy tastes of South American fare and drinks, art demonstrations, silent auction and the opportunity to learn more about the unique plants and animals inhabiting the Amazonia Rainforest. During the event, experience hundreds of blooming orchids artistically displayed amongst the waterfalls and exotic animals. There will be a silent auction with fantastic items such as art, experiences, and more! Orchids will also be available for purchase. Tickets $75 per individual

Ticket includes appetizers, dessert, and two complimentary beverages of your choice. Cash bar will also be available. Attendees must be 21 and over.

Getting to eat snacks, and drink in a warm tropical environment with exotic plants and animals? Count me in! Plus as a bonus it's all to help support our local zoo.

