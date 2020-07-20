One Unexpected COVID Side Effect-Short Supply of SKI Soda

It's been called many names, from Evansville's soda to west side water there's no doubt people in our area love the lemon/orange flavor of SKI soda. In fact many people stack up on SKI each time they go to the grocery. However if you've noticed a lack of SKI on the shelves lately, there's a reason for that. We can thank the COVID-19 pandemic for causing us a short supply of our favorite fizzy beverage.

SKI took to Facebook to let people know what's been going. Here's what they had to say:

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT Hey SKI fans! We wanted to address a concern we have been hearing a lot from our fans. Many have reached out expressing difficulty finding SKI in their usual stores. Unfortunately, in some of our distribution areas (particularly Southern Indiana), Covid-19 has greatly impacted the supply of available can bodies to fill product. This has caused many distributors to shift their focus to bottles which has in turn caused a strain on the bottle supply as well. We have been exploring many different avenues in an attempt to ensure as much SKI is produced as possible, and will continue to do so for our awesome fans. Thank you so much for your understanding and for supporting our brand through this unprecedented time!

As you read above, SKI knows about the issue and are working hard to correct it. So if you've been struggling to find SKI lately, the good news is the problem should hopefully be fixed soon.