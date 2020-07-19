EVSC Has Pushed the Start of the 20/21 School Year Back 2 Weeks
I think we all kind saw this coming, and now it's official: EVSC will now begin the 20/21 school year on August 19, 2020, not the original date of August 5, 2020. This is due to the rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. Dr. Smith said, "I implore the residents of Vanderburgh County to take the steps necessary to reverse the trajectory that we've seen."
- There will still be 180 days in the school calendar
- This includes students enrolled in Virtual Academy
- Outdoor Extracurriculars such as sports and band will continue unless changes need to be made
Dr. Smith made the announcement this afternoon in a live Facebook video.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app