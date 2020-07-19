EVSC Has Pushed the Start of the 20/21 School Year Back 2 Weeks

I think we all kind saw this coming, and now it's official: EVSC will now begin the 20/21 school year on August 19, 2020, not the original date of August 5, 2020. This is due to the rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. Dr. Smith said, "I implore the residents of Vanderburgh County to take the steps necessary to reverse the trajectory that we've seen."

There will still be 180 days in the school calendar

This includes students enrolled in Virtual Academy

Outdoor Extracurriculars such as sports and band will continue unless changes need to be made

Dr. Smith made the announcement this afternoon in a live Facebook video.