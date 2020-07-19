I think we all have at leest one little grammer mistake that drives us crazy. Weather that is mispelling certain words not using correct punctuation or using improper english. Irregardless there is always something that will grind are gears. Thanks to social media we tend sea more gramatical airers then most of us can handle. So to help you out befour you right that next facebook rant. Hear are just a few things the Tri State hates to see when it comes to grammer mistakes. Some one call the garmmer poleece.

Weather or not you consider yourself a grammer expert or not I think we should all tri to use better teckniques. Expessialy when we have to write on public fourums.