Nickelback Announces Huge 2023 North American Tour

Love them or hate them (I still understand why people choose hate), NICKELBACK is one of the biggest rock acts of all time. Over the last 27 years, Nickelback has sold more than 50 million albums and played for millions of fans all around the world - and they show no signs of slowing down.

The video above is for a song called "San Quentin" which is from Nickelback's new album Get Rollin' which came out in November 2022. Now the band announced a massive North American tour to promote it. The Canadian superstars will be joined on the road by country artist Brantley Gilbert, as well as fellow countryman Josh Ross. The Get Rollin' Tour kicks off this June in the "Great White North" and continues through August 30th. The tour does include a few shows within driving distance of Evansville and the Tri-State

8/1 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

8/3 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, MO

8/13 at Ruoff Home Music Center in Noblesville, IN

Tickets for all of these shows go on sale to the public at 10am on Friday, January 27th.

Nickelback Facebook/Ruoff Music Center loading...

Ticket Pre-Sale Information

Nickelback fans will have the chance to purchase Get Rollin' tickets before everyone else during a special pre-sale happening Wednesday, January 25 from 10am-10pm. Follow this link and use the code SOUND to get tickets early.

Before They Were Selling Out Arenas

Here's a fun Nickelback memory from way back in the day. It was probably 1999 or maybe 2000, and I was working for our rock station, 103GBF. We teamed up with a local bar called The Duck Inn to bring Nickelback to Evansville. They were brand spanking new and had just released their first single "Leader of Men." If memory serves me correctly, we charged people $4.95 to get in. Fans would pay with a $5 bill and then they would get a (say it with me) Nickel-back. In this case, it was a commemorative wooden nickel - a little keepsake. I wonder if anyone still has one of those nickels?