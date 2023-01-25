Counterfeiters Scam Hoosiers with Fake ‘Motion Picture’ $100 Bills

"Hello good sir, I would like to pay with my money from the 'Motion Picture' bank." That is what I hear in my head when I see that someone has actually used this counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bill to pay for their stuff.

Example of a Counterfeit $100 Bill from Mt. Vernon, IN Police Department

MT. VERNON PD MT. VERNON PD loading...

Mt. Vernon Police Department Issues Warning

It might seem obvious that this one-hundred-dollar bill is fake. But what if you sold something on Facebook Marketplace, and the buyer hands you cash, do you examine it right then and there? Okay, you probably should. I'm the gullible one that shoves the wadded-up money in my pocket and tells the stranger that I trust them. That is a true story, but fortunately, no one has tried to give me Motion Picture bills.

The Mount Vernon, Indiana police department shared this warning to residents, along with photographs of the fake money.

We have recently received complaints about counterfeit dollar bills. Please be on the lookout for these. The typical ones we see are similar to the ones below and have the words, "For motion picture use only."

If you spotted 'COPY' you found the clue that it is fake money.

Mt. Vernon PD / CANVA Mt. Vernon PD / CANVA loading...

Did Someone Famous Touch this Play Money?

I'm guessing that if this was actually used in a motion picture, that's a movie for you young folks, it would probably be on eBay.

How Do The Money Pens Work?

If a cashier uses a counterfeit detector pen on your money, please don't be offended. You could've picked up a fake bill when another business gave you change. It's always important to look over paper money because people will unfortunately try and pull a fast one over on you.

Another Example of Fake Money

Jeff Wheeler Jeff Wheeler loading...

