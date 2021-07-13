New Peruvian Restaurant Coming to Evansville’s North Side

We certainly love food here in the Tri-State. Nearly every time a new restaurant opens somewhere in the area it's usually pretty crowded for the first several months. That's great for the owners, especially local restauranteurs who don't have the backing of some national chain. Well, get ready because we have a new restaurant bringing a South American flare to the Tri-State whose owners I'm sure would love for you to stop by and try their menu.

According to Evansville 411 News on Facebook, Inkas Peru - Charcoal Grill & Bar will soon be occupying the space formerly held by Iwataya Japanese Restaurant at 8401 North Kentucky Avenue in the 41 North Business Park (behind Bob's Gym North).

A scroll through their own Facebook page doesn't reveal much about the type of Peruvian cuisine they'll be whipping up, nor does their website which as of this writing is just a graphic stating they'll be opening soon with no specific date given.

This will actually be the second Peruvian restaurant located in Evansville. Gollita Peruvian Cuisine being the other which is located in the Merchants Plaza East on East Morgan Avenue just a hop, skip, and jump away from Showplace Cinemas East.

My wife and I ate at Gollita a few months back and enjoyed it. Their menu featured a variety of items similar to what you'd find on the menu of a Mexican restaurant. The menu features beef, chicken, seafood, and lamb dishes served with sides like rice or potatoes on the side. It's not spicy like Mexican food can be. It leans a bit more on the savory side of things. Since there is no information regarding the type of food Inkas will serve, I'll assume it will be along the same lines.

While no specific date has been announced on their Facebook page, they did share a couple of photos today (Monday, July 12th, 2021) of their sign being mounted onto the building. I'm hoping this means opening day should be happening sooner rather than later. Whenever it happens, I'm definitely making a point to stop by and give it a try.

