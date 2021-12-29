The photos of Blue, on the day a good samaritan found him abandoned and afraid, are etched in my memory. The photos were heartbreaking.

In Blue's eyes, I saw all of the pets I had ever loved and all of the pets I love now. I wanted to rush to his side and love his pain and fear away. Just like me, Blue became the Tristate's dog.

We were all pulling for him and knew he was in the right place to heal his wounds and learn to trust again, the VHS. Through their expert care, thoughtful patience, and tender hearts, Blue survived and thrived.

Here is some of Blue's story from the VHS Facebook page.

She was found at Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area on September 5. At first, the passersby who spotted her barely recognized her as a dog. Blue was nearly hairless and severely sunburned. She was covered in wounds and calluses, and her overgrown nails made it painful to walk. After seeing the severity of her condition, VHS employees rushed to pick Blue up and begin treatment. Extensive blood work revealed that Blue was a senior dog with the potential to make a full recovery. After months of care by our medical team, Blue is a new dog! Her health and personality have both made a complete transformation! She was nervous and painful at first, but she has received so much love in her time at VHS that she is now the confident, joyful, energetic, dog she was always meant to be. At VHS and in foster care, she learned to trust and love humans again. We’re delighted to announce that Blue has now found her forever family!

These before and after photos will blow your mind.

When he first arrived at the the VHS, he couldn't even walk. Look at him now!!

We all love you, Blue! We are so happy that you are all better, happy and ADOPTED! XO

