Nature’s Menu Dog Food Sold at Dollar General Stores Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Risk

The makers of Nature's Menu dog food have issued a voluntary recall of one particular flavor of the product after a random Health Department test of one bag came back positive for salmonella contamination.

According to the recall, shared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, no illness has been reported as a result of a dog eating the product, or a human handling it, and only one bag tested by the Georgia Department of Agriculture came back with a positive result, however Sunshine Mills Inc. has decided to recall several lots to be extra safe.

The recall applies to 3-pound and 13.5-pound bags of Nature’s Menu® Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail with the following lot codes:

3-Pound: TE1 20/April /2020, TE1 21/April/2020, TE1 22/April/2020, TE2 20/April /2020, TE2 21/April/2020, TE2 22/April/2020, TE3 20/April/2020, TE3 21/April/2020, TE3 22/April/2020.

13.5-Pound: TB1 20/April /2020, TB1 21/April/2020, TB1 22/April/2020, TB2 20/April /2020, TB2 21/April/2020, TB2 22/April/2020, TB3 20/April/2020, TB3 21/April/2020, TB3 22/April/2020.

All bags affected by the recall will also have one of the two following UPC's:

7015514363

7015514365

If you have one of these bags, stop feeding it to your dog immediately and take what's left back to where you purchased it for a full refund. Dogs who contract salmonella infection "may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting." Others "will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain," according to the recall, and "Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans."

[Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration]