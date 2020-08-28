Nature’s Calling – Here’s the Best Campgrounds in the Tri-State

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown even the best laid plans completely out of whack. That likely includes any vacation plans you made, especially if those plans included a trip to a beach somewhere since those areas quickly became hot spots as the summer wore on. The good news is there are other options for getting away from the madness that is the world right now that doesn't require flying or a super-long drive.

Many people have turned to the great outdoors, specifically camping, as a way to relax and disconnect from the dumpster fire that is reality right now. Whether it's going old school with a tent, something a little more modern like a camper, or renting a cabin for a home-away-from-home feel, a journey into nature is the perfect way to recharge the batteries and stay socially distant from others.

Luckily for us, there are several great parks right here in the Tri-State to do just that. Better yet, it's highly likely one of them is less than an hour drive from your house. Here are a few I think are the best of the best right here in our own backyard.

There's a really good chance you're favorite one has been left off the list. If that's the case, shoot me an e-mail, and I'll be more than happy to add it.