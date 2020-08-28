EPD To Participate In Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Campaign

The Evansville Police Department announced today that they will be participating in the national Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Campaign. Between now and Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2020, police will be out with increased patrols as they watch for impaired drivers. Indiana has participated in the campaign for 20 years.

The additional patrols are paid for money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. In Indiana a blood alcohol content or BAC or 0.08 or higher will result in an arrest. To avoid arrest it is recommended that you drive sober, use a ride-share service or a designated driver or call a cab. Anyone who chooses to drive under the influence will be arrested with zero tolerance. So if you've had even one drink, hand over your keys or call a sober ride.