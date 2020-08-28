Evansville Police Looking for Information on an August 27th Shooting Incident

The Evansville Police Department took to Facebook to ask for information on a shooting incident that left one man injured.

According to their release on Facebook, the incident took place on August 27th around 9PM. A man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. The man is expected to survive his injuries but hasn't given info on the incident to the police. Here's what their statement said:

News Release

08/28/2020

20-15632 SUMMARY Around 9:00 p.m. on August 27, the Evansville Police Department was called to St. Vincent Hospital about a male who had been shot in the face. When officers arrived they spoke to the victim’s mother who told them she picked the victim up in the 800 block of Madison Avenue after he had called her to tell her that he had been shot. After picking him up, his mother then rushed him to the hospital. The victim was conscious and alert when detectives attempted to speak with him, but refused to give many details about what happened. Meanwhile, officers were able to locate a vehicle in the 800 block of Madison that was registered to the victim. This vehicle had bullet holes in it as well as a broken driver’s side window. Upon further investigation, blood was located in the vehicle as well. The victim is expected to survive his injuries. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7987, 812-436-7979, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME

If you have any information regarding this incident call the numbers listed above.