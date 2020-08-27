Graced Again (Shaped by FAITH)

Brenda Walker formed the nonprofit ‘Graced Again’. This organization exists to provide individuals graduating from shelter programs with furnishings for their new home. Brenda is a retired teacher and guidance counselor from Country Heights Elementary. She served for thirty one years in the schools.

While Brenda was a school counselor she sponsored a group called, Club Pride. She talks about volunteering in the local shelters with her students and how this helped bring awareness to the local shelters and enlightened her and the student volunteers.

Brenda shares a heart warming inspirational story from a person who has been impacted and blessed through the generosity of 'Graced Again.'

Find out all about Graced Again, and how you can help by donating items to this amazing program.

Common Needs

Gently used furniture - beds, couches, chairs, chests/dressers. side tables, lamps, dinette sets

Kitchen Goods – Dishes, silverware, cookware, utensils, can openers, coffeemakers, microwaves, toasters/toaster ovens

Bed/Bath – Bedding (all size sheets, pillows, blankets, comforters/bedspreads), shower curtains, shower hooks, bath mats & rugs, towels, washcloths

Other – Cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, hygiene products