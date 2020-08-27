Boonville Native To Host New Christmas Series on Netflix

Decorating for Christmas is something I look forward to every year. Some, in my family, have even complained (and by SOME, I mean my husband and sister) that I leave my Christmas decorations up too long. Is March too long? I’m not super amazing at it, but I love the feeling of love and warmth it gives me.

We don’t have many, if any decorations on the outside of our house, other than a wreath on the door and maybe, if we are feeing extra Christmasy, some lights around the deck railing. But, that’s pretty much it. I'm always watching the outdoor Christmas decoration competition shows, envious of their skills. But, I always wished there was a Christmas home makeover show, for the inside too, to help people like me who have little or no clue what they're doing when it comes to decorating for Christmas, or at all.

Netflix has granted my holiday wish. And, in a strange coincidence, the show is hosted by a man from the Tristate. Benjamin William Bradley was born and raised in Boonville and studied interior design at Purdue. Bradley shared this on his Facebook page.

So excited to announce that my new show on Netflix will air this November! "Holiday Home Makeovers with Mr. Christmas"... Posted by Benjamin William Bradley on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

How does somebody from Boonville, IN, end up with a holiday design show on Netflix? Well, it all started with a gift from his mother.

...cylindrical lamp, decorated with Santa and his sleigh; heat from a bulb inside set the image spinning as if by magic. Mr. Bradley learned years later that the gift he’d been given was a rare Econolite motion lamp. Later, on holiday break from Purdue University, he received a copy of a reference work, “Christmas Collectibles” by Margaret and Kenn Whitmyer. With those gifts, he passion for everything Christmas, especially Santa, was ignited.

Bradley owns and operates his own

Congratulations, Benjamin William Bradley, on all of your many professional accomplishments. I can’t wait for your series, Holiday Home Makeovers with Mr. Christmas, on Netflix, to begin. November can’t get here soon enough.