While we are still unsure exactly what Halloween 2020 is going to look like thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it is almost September and for those of us that covet the spookiness and creativity that comes with the Halloween season, we are already plotting our costumes.

This year, one retailer is rolling out a pretty epic product line for Halloween. Target is offering adaptive costumes from Hyde & Eek Boutique so children and adults who use wheelchairs can incorporate their mobility device into their Halloween aesthetic and we are here for it! These inclusive costumes are amazing and include everything from princesses and mermaids to pirates and robots. According to Target, the costumes are designed to provide a comfortable option for those with sensory needs and are designed to integrate both comfort and wheelchair access.

There are costumes for both the person and their wheelchair and we think that's pretty epic! Keep scrolling to take a look at some of the adaptive costumes that Target is offering for Halloween 2020.

https://www.target.com/c/adaptive-halloween-costumes/-/N-66yhm?lnk=snav_rd_adaptive_costume

These amazing and inclusive costumes are available online at Target.com.