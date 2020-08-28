‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Has Died At 43

Shocking news to report this evening. Chadwick Boseman has passed away at age 43.

As reported by the AP says the actor, best known for his leading role as T'Challa in the Marvel Studios franchise, has died after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman was diagnosed in 2016 with stage three colon cancer and had been fighting it until it progressed to stage four.

The death of the "Black Panther" star was made official by his official Twitter page moments ago. Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side

This comes as such shocking news as Boseman has never publicly acknowledged his diagnosis.

Boseman is also known for starring as Jackie Robinson in "42", James Brown in "Get On Up", and Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall". He was scheduled to reprise his role as T'Challa in 2022's "Black Panther 2". The fate of that movie has yet to be decided.