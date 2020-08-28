13 Pictures of a Smiling Baby to Brighten Your Newsfeed [Gallery]

We recently bought a scanner, in case we need to send papers to school. Then I had the brilliant idea to start scanning in old photographs. *Cue Nickelback* After sitting in the floor with piles of pictures around me, I settled on a handful that I had to share. Chase has always been very photogenic and happy, and these photos capture his personality perfectly. Okay, there is another side to his personality, and I did capture that in forced photo shoots. I'll share those tragic photos another day. For now, I hope enjoy all of these baby smiles and giggles. I'm just going to be over in the corner crying, because he's going to be 13 this year.

