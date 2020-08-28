Busch Releases Dog Brew Beverage for Dogs

They say dogs are man's best friend and now you can have a beer with your furry best friend. Busch has released Dog Brew, and it's exactly what it sounds like, a beverage for dogs. However it isn't a beer, it's actually more of a broth. Since real beer is actually bad for dogs this drink is a broth that you can pop open and let them enjoy.

It's described on their website as:

Busch Dog Brew is an all-natural product and contains only fresh ingredients. Made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and pork broth to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system. Bone broth is also a great way for dogs who struggle to eat solid food to get all of their extra nutrients. Your best friend is going to love it. We’re pawsitive.

They recommend you serve it to your dog at room temp, and you can pour it over their food or just into a bowl for them to enjoy with you. Now you won't find this "brew" in stores as it's an online only thing, but since there's no alcohol in it, it makes it rather easy to ship to you. If you're interested in picking up a 4-pack for your pup, you can click here.