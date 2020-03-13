Mesker Park Zoo Closes to Public From March 14-29th Due to COVID-19

The called the closing, an unprecedented situation.

Mesker Park Zoo announced that they'll be closing beginning March 14th to help keep their staff and the public safe among COVID-19 concerns. They will also cancel their Spring Break Camp "Destination Discovery." They will keep everyone update via social media, but for the time being they felt it was in the public, and their own best interest to close for 2 weeks. They will re-evaluate on March 29th.

With an abundance of caution, Mesker Park Zoo will be closed to the public starting Saturday March 14th through Sunday March 29th. During this time the zoo staff will continue daily care for the animals and plants.

The multi-venue spring break camp “Destination Discovery” has also been cancelled.

While an outdoor facility we felt that remaining open and encouraging people to visit the zoo and be in close proximity to other people did not fall under the intention of the state level limits on large gatherings and social distancing.

We know you will miss seeing the animals and we will miss seeing you. We will continue to share photos and stories with you during this closure and continue to provide updates throughout.

This is an ever-evolving situation and we will reassess this status at the end of the next two weeks.

Thank you for your understanding.