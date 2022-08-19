Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing

A popular downtown lunch spot is closing.

More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area

If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!

Time to Move On

On August 18th, Bits & Bytes Deli took to Facebook to announce that after more than three decades they will be closing. BIts & Bytes status update said:

Yes the rumors are True

8/19/2022 will be our last day

According to comments on the Facebook post, it seems the owners have decided to retire. While I wish them the absolute best in their future endeavors, I will undoubtedly miss their delicious sandwiches!

A Convenient Location

I work downtown, so having many places I can easily walk to and grab a quick lunch is really convenient. One of my favorite places to stop in and enjoy is Bits & Bytes. I love that they are a locally owned deli. I also love their decor, when you walk in, it feels like you have stepped back in time, but in a good way! It's really laid back, you order at the counter and their food is made right in front of you (and it's delicious)!

I'll miss the Floppy Disk sandwich, it's turkey, cheese, sprouts, and their special "floppy sauce" on focaccia bread. It's absolutely delicious! I'll be stopping in for one last floppy disk (and asking if they'll give me the secret floppy sauce recipe haha)!

Thanks for serving Evansville delicious deli sandwiches for the last 36 years, I wish you all the best!