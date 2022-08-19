Unique Indiana Shelter Cat Looks Like a Cute Mouse [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
Meet Pico!
Hi I’m 5-month-old Pico and I’m a perfect blend of sweet and spicy. I’ll play really hard for an hour, then magically transform into a huggable puddle. I recently arrived at River Kitty Cat Cafe with my FIVE brothers. That means our momma had a total of SIX male cats, all of which were surrendered to the Vanderburgh Humane Society. If we’re not a living example of why you should spay and neuter your pets, we don’t know what is! Now that my brothers, mom and I are all fixed, we’re ready to bring 6 lucky adopters tons of joy! Come meet me and the bros at River Kitty in Downtown Evansville. My adoption fee is $70 and includes my neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations.
Browse all adoptable pets at vhslifesaver.org.
What is happening at the VHS?
VHS is offering standard cat and dog vaccinations, basic disease testing (FELV, FIV, Heartworm), flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.
Walk-in ONLY! Open 7:30 am-1:30 pm
First come, first serve via taking a number system.
Please understand that they are trying to see as many clients as possible, but the demand is often greater than time allows.
**IMPORTANT** If you are bringing an un-vaccinated puppy, please keep them off of the ground to minimize the risk of spreading disease/illness.
Upcoming Saturday pet vaccine clinic dates:
August 20
September 3 & 17
Visit https://www.vhslifesaver.org/vaccineclinic for more information. This is a vaccine clinic ONLY. To learn about our spay/neuter services, visit www.vhslifesaver.org/clinic/our-services
