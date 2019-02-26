Tri-State Band Announced as HAIRBALL Opening Act!

After several weeks of competition at Kevin's Backstage Bar & Grill, we have a winner and we know who will open the show and warm up the HAIRBALL crowd on Saturday, March 9th.

Congrats to LEAVING KNOX who won the chance to take the stage in front of a packed house at the Victory Theatre! LEAVING KNOX is a bluesy rock band from Knox County, Indiana...featuring Austin Sprinkle, Tyler Bynum, Mitch Dardeen and Tyler Carlisle. Learn more on their Facebook page.

Take a listen to one of their singles "Light of Day." Great stuff!