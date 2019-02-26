Dine Out For Easterseals On March 13th

If you absolutely, positively, NEED a reason to go out to eat, I can't think of a better one than this.

Once again, we're teaming up with the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville for their annual "Dine Out" fundraiser.

Participating is easy! On Wednesday, March 13th, stop by any of the restaurants listed below and order something to eat. Tell them you're "Dining Out for Easterseals," and they'll donate a portion of your bill to the Rehabilitation Center. That's it!

*NOTE: All restaurants will participate in the Dine Out during normal business hours unless otherwise noted, and some will require you to show the official flyer in some way, shape, or form to donate the proceeds. Click the link next to those to download

Angelo's (4:00 - 8:00 p.m. only.)

Archie & Clyde's Restaurant

Azzip Pizza (All Evansville & Newburgh Azzip locations. Flyer required.)

Bandana's BAR-B-Q (Printed Flyer Required. NO electronic flyers will be accepted.)

Cold Stone Creamery & Rocky Mt. Chocolate Factory (East location only.)

El Charro

El Patron

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

G.D. Ritzy's

Jeanne's Gelato & More

Mojo's BoneYard Sports Bar & Grille

Orange Leaf

Panera Bread (East Side Evansville location from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. only. Flyer required.)

Tap House Restaurant & Bar (Inside Tropicana Casino)

A few other restaurants will also be participating on days other than the 13th. Locations and dates of each is as follows: