Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Are Back!!

Like many, I was disappointed to find out that the release of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes had been delayed in 2020, but we don't have to wait any longer to get our hands on some.

Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Usually Christmas Tree Cakes come out around Halloween, but you know...2020 had other plans this year. The Christmas Tree Cakes were delayed for a few weeks (too long if you ask me), but they have officially returned to the shelves of your grocery stores!

My friend Ben from college messaged me yesterday. He said "It's the most wonderful time of the year" and then sent this photo:

Ben Hawkins

This is the most beautiful photo that I have seen in a long time. Everyone who knows me knows about my obsession with Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit quite like they do...with the exception of Jeff Foxworthy's "Redneck 12 Days of Christmas"...but I typically enjoy those together. Something about those little Christmas tree-shaped cakes with the green sprinkles gives me an overwhelming sense of joy.

I know that I am not alone in feeling that way, which is why Little Debbie trying to make up for the lost time with Christmas Tree Cakes by giving you the opportunity to order bundles of boxes online! Not just the original Christmas Tree Cakes, but you can order a bundle of any of their holiday snacks too.

They also have a lot of Christmas Tree Cake merchandise available for you to purchase too...if any of my friends or family is looking for a Christmas present for me (hint, hint).

So if you're going grocery shopping this week, you might want to pick up a box or two, before I start stocking up and emptying the shelves!