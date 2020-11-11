Downtown Evansville Decked The Halls And it Looks Awesome

It may just be November, but with the way 2020 is, I say go ahead and celebrate whatever, whenever you want. We could all use an excuse for a little extra happy in our days. Downtown Evansville is lit up for Christmas time, and it looks great!

I took a walk on my lunch break and had to share with you some photos I took, it really does look like a Christmas wonderland. If it looks this pretty during the day, imagine how beautiful it'll look at night *insert heart eye emoji*. So when you get the chance, take a stroll (or a drive) down the Main Street walkway in downtown Evansville, and take in all the pretty decorations. And remember, if you're going to be shopping for the holidays, please try to shop local, and support our local businesses.