2020 Deadline to Get a Letter Back from Santa’s Elves in Santa Claus, IN

For 106 years, the elves in Santa Claus, Indiana, have been responding to children's letters of Christmas wishes. The Santa Claus, IN, post office receives about 1,300 letters each year.

According to the santaclausind.org website,

The first Santa Claus Post Office opened its doors in 1856. The town's name did not peak interest however, until 1914 when Santa Claus' 14th postmaster, James Martin, took it upon himself to answer the children's letters. James Martin continued answering letters and eventually enlisted Jim Yellig to aid in helping him write back to children across the world. Today, the non-profit organization, Santa's Elves Inc, and the Santa Claus Museum, organize volunteers to answer all the children's letters that flood this tiny post office during the holidays.

Employees have told me that letters range from happy and funny to sad and heartbreaking - each with its own personality. A letter from Kris Kringle can brighten the life of any small one who believes.

To receive a letter back from Santa and his elves, letters must be received by December 19, 2020. If you would like to send a letter to Santa, you can mail him at P.O. Box 1, Santa Claus, IN 47579.

OR visit The Santa Claus Museum & Village for express delivery! They have everything you need at the special post office to write your letter! One family at a time will be allowed inside the post office, with an Elf on hand to help kids with their letters. Masks required. The Santa Claus Museum & Village (and post office) located at 69 State Route 245 Santa Claus, IN will be open from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm CT on December 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, and 20. Reservations can be made for visits 9:00 am – 1:00 pm; after 1:00 pm, first come, first served.