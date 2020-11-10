60th Birthday Parade For Long Time Radio Host Fighting COVID-19 Complications At Deaconess

Earlier today, there was a birthday parade for a long time Evansville radio personality who has been battling serious complications as a result of COVID-19.

Joe Blair Manor has been a staple in Evansville radio since the early 90's. Chances are, you have heard him on air quite a few times over the years. You might also know him for his love of golf. He hosts the local show "Golfing The Tri-State", where he travels to area golf courses to take a look at what each has to offer folks in the Tri-State.

However, lately, Joe has been sidelined due to health issues. Joe has been in Deaconess Midtown Hospital since October 13, 2020 with Covid-19. He is suffering with double lung pneumonia caused by the COVID virus.

Today (November 9th) is Joe's 60th birthday. Family, friends, colleagues, and listeners all came together to show love and support for Joe earlier by forming a birthday parade that passed by Joe at Deaconess Midtown. The turnout was great, and I am sure Joe felt the love and support of the community has he continues to fight in the hospital.

We here at Townsquare Media offer Joe a speedy recovery and hope to have him back doing what he loves in the very near future. Happy birthday, Joe!

Take a peak of the birthday parade below: