24 Restaurants Offering Free Food to Veterans on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is tomorrow (Wednesday, November 11th, 2020), and is day to recognize all our veterans, both past and present, for their dedication and willingness to put their own lives on the line to help protect our freedoms.

Many national chain restaurants with locations here in the Tri-State (in many cases, multiple locations) will be taking the day to thank our vets by offering them free food in the form of single menu items, or full on meals.

With that said, the offers are available at participating locations, so it would probably be a good idea to call ahead to whichever Tri-State location you're looking to visit to make sure they are participating. Most will also need you to show proof of your past or present military service. In many cases, this can be done with a military ID. However, if you're not currently serving, discharge papers, a Veterans Affairs card, or some other proof of prior service should work. It wouldn't hurt to ask that question when contacting a location about whether or not they are offering the special in the first place.

According to USA Today, and Military.com, these are the deals you or a veteran you know can take advantage of.

[Source: USA Today / Military.com]