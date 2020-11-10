Something to Keep in Mind During this Roller Coaster of a Time

By now we all have had time to digest the events that unfolded on Saturday. We are going to have a new President of the United States come January. Now, to you, this could the best thing ever or it’s the worst. I’m not here to talk about that today. Instead, I would rather touch on something that I think we all need to keep in mind right now.

After it was announced that Joe Biden had won the 2020 election people went nuts. Some cheered and danced in the streets. Others immediately took to social media to use the hashtag “NotMyPresident”. Of all the things that were said over the weekend one thing really stood out to me. And it came from former president George W. Bush.

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country. The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way that I can.”

I love that he wishes for the President-elect to be successful. An analogy that goes well with this; think of the President as the captain of a ship. Well, you are on that ship. I don’t think you’d want the captain to sink the darn thing just so you can say I told you so.

I think sometimes we get so wrapped up in you “have to be” left or right that we forget that it’s okay to see things from both sides. Or better yet have things from both sides that we like.

“We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future. There is no problem that will not yield to the gathered will of a free people.”

I love what he says here. If we are all united on something, we can do some pretty great things. So, to wrap this up I will say this; let’s try our best to not go after one another for whatever reason. Instead, let’s try to find some common ground. We are the UNITED States after all.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: USA TODAY