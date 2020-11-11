Tickets On Sale Now for Hadi Shrine Half Pot Fundraiser

Following the back-to-back success of the West Side Nut Club's half pot fundraisers, the Hadi Shrine in Evansville is looking to replicate that success with a half pot fundraiser of their own.

It has been an incredibly rough year for nearly all area non-profits, including the Hadi Shriners who had to cancel two of their major fundraisers this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of those being the annual Shrinersfest on Riverside Drive. In an e-mail to local media outlets, Shriner representative, Rick Hubbard admitted the cancellations "has taken a toll" on the organizations fundraising efforts for Shriners Hospitals this year.

They hope the sale of half pot tickets will help make up the difference. But for that to be the case, you need to buy tickets. They're available now at the prices of 1 for $10, 4 for $20, and 25 for $100 at the following locations in Evansville:

Eastside: Parking lot of Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture

Parking lot of Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture Northside: First Ave North Park lot near 5/3 Bank

First Ave North Park lot near 5/3 Bank Westside: Corner of 11thand Franklin Street

Corner of 11thand Franklin Street Downtown: Hadi Shrine Office at Walnut and Riverside (Monday-Friday 8-5)

The grand prize drawing is scheduled for Monday, December 7th, 2020 with the winner receiving a minimum of $12,750. However, that number could be much higher if ticket sales go well, so make sure to swing by one of the locations listed above to get your tickets between now and then.

Whatever the final pot turns out to be, the Shriners will use their half to help fund Shriners Hospitals for Children, the nearest of which to the Tri-State is in St. Louis.

[Source: Hadi Shrine Press Release]