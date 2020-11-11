UFO Sightings Up in October, Reports MUFON

UFO sightings were up around the world and in the United States last month, according to the most recent statistics released by the Mutual UFO Network, or MUFON, in its monthly newsletter.

October saw MUFON collect reports of 414 worldwide sightings, with the United States accounting for the most of any nation at 340, followed by Canada (34) and the United Kingdom (19). Fifteen countries reported sightings in the single digits.

In September 2020, there were 404 worldwide UFO sightings reported to the organization, with the United States leading the way with 313 of those sightings. Canada (28) and the United Kingdom (21) were again the next closest, with 27 other nations having reports in the single digits.

Twenty-one states saw an increase in UFO activity from September to October. California led the way with 56 reports last month, up from 34 in September. North Carolina had the second-biggest jump, going from two reports in September to 11 in October.

When it comes to the shape of the objects, 80 of the worldwide sightings were reported as being a “circle” while 50 were a “sphere.” There were 34 instances each of the craft reported as “star-like” or triangular.

While sightings overall were up in October, landings, hoverings or takeoffs were down from 13 in September to 11 in October. Similarly, fewer entities were observed in the craft in October (six) as compared with September (11).

Anyone who has a sighting that they believe is an unidentified flying object should report it to both MUFON and the National UFO Reporting Center websites.