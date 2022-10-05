Life-Sized Dinosaur Animatronics are Heading to Evansville for Dino and Dragon Event October 8th and 9th

Jurassic Park, but without the chaos.

Something Special About Dinosaurs

Who doesn't love dinosaurs? I don't know what it is, but I feel like there's something about dinosaurs that wakes up and excites the kid in all of us. I mean at one point in time there were these gigantic creatures that roamed the earth, that are just bones in the earth now. It's truly amazing when you think about it. I also know kids love dinosaurs, my nephew is 4 and you can show him a photo of any dinosaur and he can quickly tell you exactly which dinosaur that is. It's honestly impressive, some of the dinosaurs he has shown me are ones I had never even heard of.

Dino & Dragon Stroll Coming to Evansville

Whether you have a kiddo that loves dinosaurs, or your inner child loves dinosaurs you can see life-size dinos in Evansville on October 8th and 9th. Dino & Dragon Stroll will be coming to the Old National Live Events Plaza in downtown Evansville, the event is one you move through at your own pace where there will be many lifesize dinosaurs, and lifelike dragons along the way.

Here is what Dino & Dragon Stroll has to say about the upcoming event:

DINO & DRAGON STROLL is the only North American Tour that lets up walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs AND dragons!

Nowhere else can you encounter colossal sized dinosaurs ranging from babies to the huge Brachiosaurus standing 20 ft. tall and 36 ft. long, the massive Mamenchisaurus standing over 2 stories high and 60 ft. long, the mammoth Spinosaurus also over 2 stories high and over 45 ft. long, the enormous, show stopping T-Rex at 28 ft. tall and over 60 ft. long and the gigantic Apatosaurus that is 24 ft. tall and 65 ft. long, just to name a few! DINO & DRAGON STROLL also features the NEWEST dinosaurs and dragons produced with advanced animatronics and sound technology that brings these amazing creatures to life.

Children can participate in Story time and the Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station for various hands-on crafts. Additional activity tickets are available for purchase at the stroll .