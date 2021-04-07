Krispy Kreme Released Two Oreo Glazed Doughnuts

Two of the most iconic snack food brands have come together for the first time to release a new limited time only creation.

Pretty much everyone loves a good Oreo cookie. Likewise, who doesn't enjoy a delicious doughnut from Krispy Kreme? But how would you feel if the two companies teamed up to create a something with the best of both worlds? Well, that's exactly what has happened.

I don't know about you, but whenever I drive by and see that hot and fresh light on at Krispy Kreme, I have to stop by and grab a dozen...and eat half on the way home (but that's besides the point). Next time I drive by, I might have to mix up my dozen glazed doughnuts with the original and two new, limited time only glazed doughnuts. Krispy Kreme and Oreo have created a mashup of the classic cookie and the original glazed doughnut with two new Oreo Cookie Glaze Doughnuts.

According to Krispy Kreme's website, here's what you can expect from the new doughnuts:

OREO Cookie Glazed Doughnut – the Original Glazed Doughnut covered in rich OREO Cookie Glaze, filled with Cookies and KREME, and finished with an icing drizzle and OREO Cookie pieces. OREO Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut – an OREO Cookie Glazed Doughnut topped with Cookies and KREME filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and finished with an OREO Cookie wafer.

If your mouth is watering right now, you're not alone. They really do sound delicious, and I am not even the biggest fan of Oreos (don't judge me). Here's the deal though...they are available through April 18th. That means you only have a short amount of time to get your hands on them before they go away (hopefully not forever). It'd be wise to check with your local Krispy Kreme first to see if they are a participating location with the new Oreo doughnuts.

You can find out more information on the new doughnuts, participating locations, as well as their other new Oreo item on the menu by visiting their website here.

