I will investigate anything I think that looks a little out of place. Even a rock that doesn't look like it belongs there.

THE WORM TURNS...AND SLITHERS QUICKLY AWAY

Of course, when I pull it back, creatures who don't like the spotlight go crawling or slithering at a lightning pace to safer ground.

Well, that's what THIS looks like, except this dude is deliberately trying to "make the worm turn."

WORM 'GRUNTING' NOT WORM WRANGLING

It's so interesting because I didn't know what was going to happen and then the ground started moving. You know, until just before I began writing about it, I had never heard of worm grunting in my entire life. I would call it worm wrangling if asked to guess, but no, it's grunting. I mean, they wrangle SPIDERS and don't call it grunting.

Anyway, worm grunting. Is there a purpose?

WHY IS WORM GRUNTING NECESSARY?

Of course. And I bet it wouldn't take you that long to figure it out. Why would anyone NEED worms? Oh, I see a hand in the back...and you are correct. FISHING.

And I have to say, the more I learn about this unusual skill, the more I'm realizing it's not terribly unusual and that way more people are familiar with this activity than I would have ever guessed. For crying out loud, there's an annual FESTIVAL dedicated to worm grunting...and a 5K.

I'm pretty sure I could outrun a worm.

THE BENEFITS OF THE EARTHWORM

And in this video, we learn all kinds of benefits of the earthworm we may not have been aware of.

Okay, so right up front, while reducing cholesterol is a healthy goal, I'll try other ways besides eating earthworms. I will also try my hand at this. Now I don't know how successful I'll be as we head into colder months, and I'd have to find a place where I know worms would come to the surface.

But I'm going to give this a shot. I'm fascinated.

