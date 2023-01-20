Kentucky Woman Shares Powerful Poem of Lost Time and Finding Today [MUST READ]

Lately, I've been very melancholy and emotional. My youngest child is preparing to move far away and it's left me thinking of all of the time I wasted that I can never get back.

Get our free mobile app

Not just with my youngest son, but with my other children as well. I think of lost time with my friends, siblings, and parents. I especially think of the time I wasted with myself that I can never get back.

After turning 56, I've had an overwhelming feeling that I'm running out of time. o other age bothered me as much as the age I am now. I can't shake the feeling that I could have used my time better.

I could have played with my kids more, taken them on more vacations, and shared cool things with them. Now that they are grown and gone, I realize how I could have, and should have done better with the short time we shared.

If you asked them, they would probably say that we had the best times, and we did. But, I wish, now, we would have had more of those times. I would have made more time.

Even with myself, now that I'm older, I feel like I wasted a lot of my youth. My anxiety kept me focused on fear, not living. As an adult, I would, and still do consume myself in my work. Morning turns into evening and day into night so fast, it's made my head numb.

I saw this poem on Facebook and it made me realize that dwelling on the loss of past time, only keeps me from living for today. I should be focusing on making the days I have left, the best days so far. Make every moment count. Find my joy and live for today.

I wanted to share this poem with you because it's helped me so much in planning my future. No matter where you are in life's journey, I know it will help you, too.

A MUST-READ.

Barely the Day Started poem

Written by Caitriona Loughrey

Barely the day started and... it's already six in the evening. Barely arrived on Monday and it's already Friday. ... and the month is already over. ... and the year is almost over. ... and already 40, 50, or 60 years of our lives have passed. ... and we realize that we lost our parents, and friends. and we realize it's too late to go back... So... Let's try, despite everything, to enjoy the remaining time... Let's keep looking for activities that we like... Let's put some color in our grey... Let's smile at the little things in life that put balm in our hearts. And despite everything, we must continue to enjoy the serenity with the time we have left. Let's try to eliminate the afters... I'm doing it after... I'll say after... I'll think about it after... We leave everything for later like ′′ after ′′ is ours. Because what we don't understand is that: Afterward, the coffee gets cold... afterward, priorities change... Afterward, the charm is broken... afterward, health passes... Afterward, the kids grow up... Afterward, parents get old... Afterward, promises are forgotten... afterward, the day becomes the night... afterward, life ends... And then it's often too late... So... Let's leave nothing for later... Because still waiting to see you later, we can lose the best moments, the best experiences, best friends, the best family... The day is today... The moment is now... We are no longer at the age where we can afford to postpone what needs to be done right away.

Leave nothing to later, the moment is now. Enjoy.