Indulge Your Sweet Tooth & Support Local at Valentine’s Events in Warrick County

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to take a break from those New Year's resolutions that may have you eating too many foods that are green. It is the perfect time to take advantage of the year's sweetest holiday and indulge in some delicious chocolate!

Whether you bring your sweetheart, make it a Galentine's Day with your best girlfriends, or bring your whole family along, these upcoming chocolate events are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Newburgh Chocolate Walk

Stroll through historic Newburgh on February 10th and 11th while you enjoy delicious chocolate! Grab a chocolate walk bag for a $10 dollar donation and you can shop and dine while collecting Valentine's chocolates. Even better, make your sweet tooth happy while helping out a good cause. All proceeds from the event will go to the Newburgh Area Food Pantry.

The event will run during the hours of operation of participating downtown Newburgh businesses, typically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to check the Historic Newburgh Facebook page the first week of February to see the list of participating shops and restaurants.

Boonville Square Chocolate Walk

On Saturday, February 10th, you can explore businesses in the Boonville Square Chocolate Walk. This year will be the second annual walk where you can eat delicious chocolate while supporting local businesses in Boonville's historic downtown. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your Valentine, your best gal pals, or the whole family to enjoy this chocolate lovers' event!

Participating Boonville businesses that you can visit include:

  • 1901 Emporium
  • The Vintage Market
  • Hutchinson Jewelers
  • Persnickety's
  • SassaFrassy's
  • Glo Natural
  • Miller's 5 & 10
  • Trickey's Brews & Bevs

Stay tuned to the Boonville View Facebook page for any more business announcements or information about this event.

Show Some Love to Local Businesses

Not only does participating in a chocolate walk help you satisfy your sweets craving, but it is also the perfect opportunity to explore everything these historic downtown areas have to offer. In your pursuit of chocolate, you may even fall in love with a new local shop or eatery.

 

