Today alone, I have seen breakfast charcuterie boards, had discussions about "breakfast for supper," and got into a conversation about who has the best biscuits and gravy.

It's a "breakfast on the brain" kind of day. Oh, and this weekend I enjoyed a "breakfast for lunch" at a Franklin KY Waffle House; we don't have one in Owensboro, alas.

BRING ON THE BISCUITS AND GRAVY

It's called the most important meal of the day. Whether or not that's ACTUALLY true (I can see the argument), breakfast foods are among the greatest on the planet. So let's dig into a competition that not only celebrates a breakfast staple, it celebrates what is, in my opinion, the BEST breakfast staple...the aforementioned biscuits and gravy. And to prime this pump, let's check out a couple of connoisseurs and what they put in the spotlight. Over to you, Guy Fieri and Robert Irvine:

THE GRAVY CUP -- THE WORLD'S LARGEST BISCUIT & GRAVY COMPETITION

Do you get crazy cravings for biscuits and gravy that come on suddenly and you have to take care of it? Or is it just me? If that IS you, I'm happy to report there's a biscuits and gravy competition--deemed the largest in the world--and it's returning to Louisville. It's called, appropriately enough, The Gravy Cup, and my mouth is already watering. You see, I love gravy. I really love gravy. I will eat food that goes with gravy JUST so I can have gravy.

Sorry. Lost my head. Where were we? Oh yes, The Gravy Cup. This year's competition happens Saturday, February 18th. Take a gander at highlights from the 2014 competition (where are the vids for the OTHER years?):

I think I saw chocolate gravy in that presentation. No thank you. Yes, I'm a southerner. NO, I do not like chocolate gravy. But, YES, you can enter it. In 2023, there will be three gravy divisions: traditional (sausage gravy), non-traditional (red-eye, brown gravy, and others--I'm guessing chocolate fits here), and vegetarian.

JOIN US AT THE MELLWOOD ART CENTER Join us on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 10am-12pm (9am-12pm for VIP)! More than 30 amateur and professional chefs will present their best gravy recipe to a panel of judges for a chance to win the grand champion title. Chow down on delicious biscuits and gravy, then vote for your favorites to win the People's Choice Award!

THE GRAVY CUP -- A FUNDRAISER FOR BOYS & GIRLS HAVEN

By the way, this isn't just a competition to see who makes the best gravy. The Gravy Cup is also a charity fundraiser for Boys & Girls Haven, an extraordinary organization that "helps young people reach their full potential through foster care programs that stabilize, support, and prepare them for safe independent living."

It's a pretty awesome thing to combine one of the greatest dishes in the history of food with an amazing organization like Boys & Girls Haven.

If you have a smokin' good biscuits & gravy recipe and you'd like to participate, head to The Gravy Cup's sign-up page.

Now, could someone please tell me how I've never heard of this before?

[SOURCE: leoweekly.com]

Top Owensboro Breakfast Spots for Visitors From Out of Town Do you have family or friends visiting from out of town over the holidays? Whether you want to take your guests to eat at a greasy spoon, an all-you-can-eat breakfast, or a fine-dining restaurant, Owensboro has many delicious options to choose from. Recently we asked, who has the tastiest breakfast in Owensboro right now? Treat your family right with the Top 10 choices.